CCIA Strengthens Brussels Office With New AI and Competition Policy Hires

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) is pleased to welcome two new staffers to its Brussels office.

Aleksandra Zuchowska joins CCIA as Competition Policy Manager. Previously Zuchowska worked at a Brussels-based consultancy, advising tech firms on the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and working on antitrust and merger policy among others.

Policy Manager Boniface de Champris will help CCIA Europe to expand its work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Boniface came to CCIA from a public affairs agency, where he worked on both EU and French digital policy files for a variety of clients.

The following can be attributed to Senior Vice President and Head of CCIA Europe, Christian Borggreen: