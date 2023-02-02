CCIA Submits PTO Comments on Examination Improvements, Eligibility for Attorneys

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week on three different issues. CCIA submitted responses to questions Tuesday on expanding patent bar eligibility and on broadening eligibility for attorneys to appear before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

CCIA also provided comments supporting a variety of initiatives to ensure the robustness and reliability of patent claims in comments filed Wednesday.

CCIA has advocated on patent issues for 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA patent counsel Josh Landau: