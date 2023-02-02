PublishedFebruary 2, 2023

CCIA Submits PTO Comments on Examination Improvements, Eligibility for Attorneys

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week on three different issues. CCIA submitted responses to questions Tuesday on expanding patent bar eligibility and on broadening eligibility for attorneys to appear before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. 

CCIA also provided comments supporting a variety of initiatives to ensure the robustness and reliability of patent claims in comments filed Wednesday. 

CCIA has advocated on patent issues for 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA patent counsel Josh Landau:

“Innovators rely on the PTO to protect novel technology while not issuing patents that cover old technology already in the public domain. This dual role is what incentivizes today’s innovations while allowing next generation technology to build new, interoperable products and services. The PTO has requested comments on a number of proposals; CCIA appreciates the opportunity to explain how those proposals could improve examination efficiency and effectiveness.”

“We also appreciate the PTO exploring ways to increase participation in AIA proceedings and in patent prosecution.  Removing the technical degree requirement for admittance to the patent bar or establishing separate practitioner registries for design patent and PTAB practitioners would help.”

