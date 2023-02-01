PublishedFebruary 1, 2023

CCIA Statement In Response To Commerce Department’s Mobile App Ecosystem Report

Washington – The Department of Commerce issued a report on competition in the mobile app ecosystem today, based upon a study by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. While suggesting various regulatory steps, the report acknowledges the “obvious and pressing” need for mobile security and notes that “maintaining acceptable levels of security on mobile devices operating systems is not a small or simple task.”

The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with NTIA last May, underscoring the vigorous competition, growth, and innovation in both mobile apps and the devices available. 

CCIA has advocated for competition in the tech industry for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“The Commerce report resurfaces policy recommendations that have been previously aired, but does not grapple with the acknowledged risks regarding consumer privacy, security, and content moderation. Competition is robust in the mobile app ecosystem and consumers can already choose among millions of apps in multiple software ecosystems. Any policy recommendations should first take into account the recognized risks, and aim to do no harm to this competitive ecosystem.”

