PublishedJanuary 31, 2023

CCIA Submits Comments On Kansas Content Moderation Law

Washington – As Kansas considers legislation that would exert more government control over online speech, the Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments to legislators. CCIA noted that these types of proposed bills violate federal law, including the First Amendment, and also would be problematic for internet users in Kansas if companies were prohibited from removing dangerous but legal content like anti-American extremism.

The Supreme Court is considering whether to review similar laws in Texas and Florida which most lower courts found unconstitutional. 

CCIA has advocated for policies that enable a competitive U.S. tech industry for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Individuals and private companies have the right to speak without government interference and the right not to be compelled to speak or publish under pressure from the government. These proposed bills like the one Kansas is considering go against the First Amendment and would result in companies being forced to carry dangerous content.”

