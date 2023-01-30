PublishedJanuary 30, 2023

CCIA Submits Comments Ahead of USTR’s Annual Special 301 Report On IP-Related Trade Barriers

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today with the U.S. Trade Representative, asking USTR to identify countries using intellectual property rules in ways that pose trade barriers for U.S. exporters in its upcoming Special 301 report.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“U.S. trade officials are going to need to find ways to address the growing problem of long term trading partners like Europe developing  IP laws to target and disproportionately harm U.S. companies and undermine well-established flexibilities built into international IP rules. Measures to either protect domestic companies or to hold back U.S. companies would have far reaching consequences for  services used by millions of customers and businesses.”

