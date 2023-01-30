CCIA Submits Comments Ahead of USTR’s Annual Special 301 Report On IP-Related Trade Barriers

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today with the U.S. Trade Representative, asking USTR to identify countries using intellectual property rules in ways that pose trade barriers for U.S. exporters in its upcoming Special 301 report.

“U.S. trade officials are going to need to find ways to address the growing problem of long term trading partners like Europe developing IP laws to target and disproportionately harm U.S. companies and undermine well-established flexibilities built into international IP rules. Measures to either protect domestic companies or to hold back U.S. companies would have far reaching consequences for services used by millions of customers and businesses.”