CCIA Releases State Competition Landscape Map

Washington – State legislatures have introduced a range of bills that could seek to change whether the government protects competing companies from competition, much as Europe does. The U.S. has historically jumped in to regulate when larger companies engage in anticompetitive behavior, but not simply for being large.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association released its summary of the types of state competition bills introduced in the 2021-2022 legislative session and found that Minnesota and New York considered proposals to make it illegal for a company to have a dominant position in a market, which would have a sweeping impact on a range of industries. Other measures, targeted at regulating online payments and banning app stores from requiring a particular payment method, were popular topics across more than 10 states in the last state legislative cycle.

CCIA has advocated for competition in the tech industry for 50 years.

