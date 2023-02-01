PublishedFebruary 1, 2023

CCIA Statement On Court Allowing Meta’s Acquisition Of VR Fitness App

Washington –  A U.S. District Judge in San Diego has approved Meta’s proposed acquisition of a virtual reality fitness app, Within Unlimited, according to various news reports. The Federal Trade Commission sought a ruling to block the deal.

In challenging Meta’s acquisition of Within, the FTC in its amended complaint had attempted to define extremely narrow relevant markets as virtual reality dedicated fitness apps. But that market definition ignored that VR devices may compete with devices like Nintendo, PlayStation, and XBox consoles.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The Court’s ruling in the Meta/Within case is consistent with decades of legal precedent. This decision will encourage innovation and investment by increasing legal certainty around technology transactions.”

