CCIA Statement On Court Allowing Meta’s Acquisition Of VR Fitness App

Washington – A U.S. District Judge in San Diego has approved Meta’s proposed acquisition of a virtual reality fitness app, Within Unlimited, according to various news reports. The Federal Trade Commission sought a ruling to block the deal.

In challenging Meta’s acquisition of Within, the FTC in its amended complaint had attempted to define extremely narrow relevant markets as virtual reality dedicated fitness apps. But that market definition ignored that VR devices may compete with devices like Nintendo, PlayStation, and XBox consoles.

