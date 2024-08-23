CCIA Files Court Brief Supporting Injunction of Texas’s User-Restriction Law

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed a brief today explaining why its complaint and motion for preliminary injunction of Texas HB18, filed July 30, should be granted. CCIA, with co-Plaintiff NetChoice, explained that Texas’s latest attempt to regulate online speech, this time trying to age-gate the internet, violates the First Amendment. The law is set to become effective September 1, 2024, unless the judge grants the preliminary injunction to block it.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: