CCIA UK Response to CMA’s Amazon Anthropic Investigation, Working Paper

The Computer & Communications Industry Association released the following statement in response to the UK Competition and Markets Agency’s announcement that it is investigating Amazon’s $4 billion investment in AI company Anthropic, which gives Amazon a minor ownership stake.
The following can be attributed to Matthew Sinclair, CCIA Senior Director, UK:
“The latest CMA announcements will only prolong and exacerbate the pressures on innovative challengers in the AI foundation models sector. Months of regulatory uncertainty are a serious imposition for fast-moving businesses. The CMA’s novel application of merger control rules in these settings may significantly impair innovation and competition in a vital sector for the UK economy.”
Sinclair further commented in response to the CMA’s publication of a working paper regarding potential remedies, as part of its ongoing market investigation for mobile browsers and cloud gaming:
“Browsers have changed dramatically over time in their function and integration with other software and hardware. There is no sign that this process is done. The CMA should consider remedies carefully, and ensure that it does not prevent companies from innovating and responding to diverse consumer needs now and in the future.”