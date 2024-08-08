CCIA UK Response to CMA’s Amazon Anthropic Investigation, Working Paper

The Computer & Communications Industry Association released the following statement in response to the UK Competition and Markets Agency’s announcement that it is investigating Amazon’s $4 billion investment in AI company Anthropic, which gives Amazon a minor ownership stake.

The following can be attributed to Matthew Sinclair, CCIA Senior Director, UK:

“The latest CMA announcements will only prolong and exacerbate the pressures on innovative challengers in the AI foundation models sector. Months of regulatory uncertainty are a serious imposition for fast-moving businesses. The CMA’s novel application of merger control rules in these settings may significantly impair innovation and competition in a vital sector for the UK economy.”

Sinclair further commented in response to the CMA’s publication of a working paper regarding potential remedies, as part of its ongoing market investigation for mobile browsers and cloud gaming: