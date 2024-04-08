U.S. Commerce Department Announces CHIPS Funding

Washington – The U.S. Commerce Department announced today $6.6 billion in funding under the CHIPS and Science Act toward three Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chipmaking fabrication plants in Arizona.

“We applaud the Biden Administration for investing in high tech competitiveness and paving the way for more U.S.-based manufacturing capacity that will fuel innovation for products across the economy. This investment in TSMC chip-making in Arizona is a downpayment on innovation and our economic future.”