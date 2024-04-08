U.S. Commerce Department Announces CHIPS Funding

Washington – The U.S. Commerce Department announced today $6.6 billion in funding under the CHIPS and Science Act toward three Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chipmaking fabrication plants in Arizona.
The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers:
“We applaud the Biden Administration for investing in high tech competitiveness and paving the way for more U.S.-based manufacturing capacity that will fuel innovation for products across the economy. This investment in TSMC chip-making in Arizona is a downpayment on innovation and our economic future.”