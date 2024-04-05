CCIA’s response to Meta’s Motion asking court to dismiss FTC’s monopoly claims

Washington – Meta has filed a motion for summary judgment filed today in the FTC’s lawsuit against the social media company.
The FTC’s lawsuit, filed back in 2021, is accusing Meta of abusing an alleged monopoly power with the acquisitions of Instagram and Whatsapp in 2012 and 2014 respectively. The FTC previously approved these acquisitions.
The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers:
“Merger review is a critical tool for antitrust enforcement, but it needs to be rooted in data. Whatever purchase this implausible theory might have had at the time the complaint was filed, it verges on the preposterous a decade after the transactions at issue. Enforcement actions that lack a sound empirical basis — or any substantial evidence of consumer harm — create legal uncertainty. And that is not specific to the digital sector; it will dissuade economically valuable transactions across the economy.”