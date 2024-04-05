CCIA’s response to Meta’s Motion asking court to dismiss FTC’s monopoly claims

Washington – Meta has filed a motion for summary judgment filed today in the FTC’s lawsuit against the social media company.

The FTC’s lawsuit, filed back in 2021, is accusing Meta of abusing an alleged monopoly power with the acquisitions of Instagram and Whatsapp in 2012 and 2014 respectively. The FTC previously approved these acquisitions.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers: