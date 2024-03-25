US Response to European Commission Investigations into DMA Compliance

Washington – The European Commission has announced preliminary investigations today into three U.S. companies’ compliance with its new Digital Markets Act. The investigations into access to Google and Apple’s systems, Apple’s app store and Meta’s payments options come days after the compliance deadline earlier this month.
The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers:
“Launching investigations mere days into this new regulatory system that disproportionately impacts U.S. companies calls into question European regulators’ commitment to work with regulated businesses and study the data on impact. If the intention is to promote competition, the quick timing, while compliance workshops are still ongoing, risks the appearance of appearing political. U.S. officials should be engaged to ensure that regulatory processes are fairly administered.”