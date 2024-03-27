CCIA Offers NTIA Comments on AI Open Source Models

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Artificial Intelligence on how to understand the benefits of open-source development models in artificial intelligence.
The comments note that, “Maintaining a clear distinction between dual-use and non-dual use public innovation models in the ultimate rule is critical to ensuring that open-source development of AI models remains a viable approach. Absent a clear distinction, it is likely that these approaches will become effectively impossible in the United States for any but the best-funded AI developers.”
CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for more than 50 years and published a whitepaper last year on AI policy recommendations.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Joshua Landau:
“As NTIA seeks guidance on implementing the Administration’s AI executive order, we would ask regulators to recognize the risks and benefits of public innovation but not put a thumb on the scale in favor of either closed models or public innovation. We also encourage NTIA to work with NIST on regulating AI using a risk-based approach.”