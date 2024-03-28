Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedMarch 28, 2024

In Pictures: European AI Roundtable on Copyright

On 27 March 2024, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) hosted the inaugural edition of the European AI Roundtable in Brussels, bringing together representatives from academia, leading AI firms, the wider tech industry, creative sector, national expert bodies, European Commission, European Parliament, and national governments. 

The expert panel discussed the complex relationship between artificial intelligence (AI) and copyright, as well as the need to strike the right balance between protecting intellectual property and fostering innovation.