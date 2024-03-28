CCIA Submits Comments For UN Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence’s Interim Report

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments with the United Nations Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence’s Interim Report: “Governing AI for Humanity.”
The submission responds to the UN report which details opportunities, risks, draft guiding principles, and draft institutional functions in the AI space. CCIA recently provided similar feedback on the UN’s Global Digital Compact, Singapore’s Proposed Model Governance Framework for Generative AI, and draft AI guidelines.
CCIA has also published white papers on guidelines to AI governance and the intersection of AI and digital trade rules, both of which are referenced in the submission.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:
“We appreciate the efforts of the United Nations Advisory Body on AI to collaborate with stakeholders to enhance its efforts on artificial intelligence. This represents a key opportunity to align UN Member States on approaches to AI capacity building and governance models to ensure innovations in AI technologies and services continue to promote essential goals in commerce, development, and human rights. As the United Nations continues this process, we hope to see a balanced approach that promotes flexible approaches that support AI innovation and deployment for the wide range of contexts that are pertinent for UN Member States.”