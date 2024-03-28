CCIA Submits Comments For UN Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence’s Interim Report

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments with the United Nations Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence’s Interim Report: “Governing AI for Humanity.”

The submission responds to the UN report which details opportunities, risks, draft guiding principles, and draft institutional functions in the AI space. CCIA recently provided similar feedback on the UN’s Global Digital Compact, Singapore’s Proposed Model Governance Framework for Generative AI, and draft AI guidelines.

CCIA has also published white papers on guidelines to AI governance and the intersection of AI and digital trade rules, both of which are referenced in the submission.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: