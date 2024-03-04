CCIA Voices Concerns Over Recent Amendments to Florida’s HB 3

Washington – Florida’s senate has approved a new bill today prohibiting social media platforms from allowing certain younger users from becoming account holders after Gov. DeSantis vetoed a similar bill last week.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports enhanced privacy protections for younger users online but has concerns that certain approaches could create additional data collection requirements that conflict with data minimization principles while also infringing upon First Amendment protections.

State Policy Director Khara Boender today issued the following statement regarding the passage today of an amended version of House Bill 3: