CCIA Voices Concerns Over Recent Amendments to Florida’s HB 3

Washington – Florida’s senate has approved a new bill today prohibiting social media platforms from allowing certain younger users from becoming account holders after Gov. DeSantis vetoed a similar bill last week.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports enhanced privacy protections for younger users online but has concerns that certain approaches could create additional data collection requirements that conflict with data minimization principles while also infringing upon First Amendment protections.
State Policy Director Khara Boender today issued the following statement regarding the passage today of an amended version of House Bill 3:
“We appreciate the efforts by Florida legislators and Governor DeSantis to protect younger users and promote safety online. However, CCIA still has concerns with the recent amendments. The revised bill remains problematic, infringing on minors’ First Amendment rights by creating significant barriers for younger users to access online information that every American, including minors, has a right to see. CCIA strongly urges Florida government officials to vote against this bill and resist advancing a framework that is likely to face legal challenges similar to those raised against laws in other states.”