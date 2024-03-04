CCIA Files Comments Opposing Minnesota Social Media Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Minnesota legislature opposing a bill that would regulate social media platforms and raise Constitutional issues, including restricting access to online information by users who would be subject to daily “engagement limits.” CCIA noted MN HF 4400 includes provisions that conflict with the First Amendment and vague language that would inhibit compliance and lead to unnecessary lawsuits.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: