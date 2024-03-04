CCIA Files Comments Opposing Minnesota Social Media Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Minnesota legislature opposing a bill that would regulate social media platforms and raise Constitutional issues, including restricting access to online information by users who would be subject to daily “engagement limits.” CCIA noted MN HF 4400 includes provisions that conflict with the First Amendment and vague language that would inhibit compliance and lead to unnecessary lawsuits.
The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:
“CCIA’s members have been leading the effort to implement settings and tools to tailor an individual’s online use to the content and services that are suited to their unique lived experience and preferences. This bill would impose various broadly sweeping requirements on covered social media platforms. Many elements of this bill are unclear, but what is clear is that it would chill speech, violate users’ and businesses’ First Amendment rights, and likely force companies to share sensitive information that could provide bad actors with a playbook for circumventing digital services’ policies.”