CCIA Submits Comments Responding to Singapore’s Proposed Governance Framework for Generative AI

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and AI Verify Foundation’s on the government’s Proposed Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI.

The comments respond to Singapore’s proposed framework to highlight the importance of adopting flexible approaches to the governance of AI for supporting AI innovation and deployment. Overly-prescriptive rules can delay innovation and still fail to meet regulators’ goals, as rigid rules will likely become quickly outdated as global standards themselves develop to reflect real-world applications of AI technology. CCIA has published white papers on guidelines to AI governance and the intersection of AI and digital trade rules.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: