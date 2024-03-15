CCIA Submits Comments Responding to Singapore’s Proposed Governance Framework for Generative AI

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and AI Verify Foundation’s on the government’s Proposed Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI.
The comments respond to Singapore’s proposed framework to highlight the importance of adopting flexible approaches to the governance of AI for supporting AI innovation and deployment. Overly-prescriptive rules can delay innovation and still fail to meet regulators’ goals, as rigid rules will likely become quickly outdated as global standards themselves develop to reflect real-world applications of AI technology. CCIA has published white papers on guidelines to AI governance and the intersection of AI and digital trade rules.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:
“We appreciate the work of Singapore to establish a framework to guide future AI oversight that is not overly prescriptive, and would urge IMDA to retain this approach as it continues its efforts in the AI space. As AI technologies and their real-world uses continue to evolve, ensuring that public interest governance is flexible and that regulatory intervention is targeted and risk-based is paramount. With an increasing number of jurisdictions pursuing highly prescriptive approaches that risk stunting the promise of this technology, Singapore has the opportunity to demonstrate a credible and effective alternative. CCIA appreciates the opportunity to contribute to this approach, which, if well-calibrated, should ensure the country remains a hub for the companies at the cutting edge of AI innovation.”