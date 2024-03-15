CCIA Testifies in Opposition to Alaska Social Media Age Verification Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided testimony to members of Alaska’s House Labor & Commerce Committee in opposition to proposed policy related to children’s online safety. CCIA outlined concerns with age verification requirements, lack of individual control over available content, and lack of clarity for businesses on how to comply.

CCIA supports enhanced privacy protections for children and teens online, but has concerns with certain measures creating additional data collection requirements and associated privacy concerns. CCIA also encourages lawmakers to ensure any proposed protections do not inadvertently prevent younger users from accessing information and communities of support.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: