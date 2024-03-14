CCIA Opposes Minnesota HF 4400 Over Freedom of Speech Concerns

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association voiced opposition today to Minnesota’s proposed social media bill, citing concerns that the bill infringes on freedom of speech by attempting to regulate digital services’ editorial discretion through the use of algorithms and imposing engagement limits.

CCIA has serious concerns regarding HF 4400, which it believes would violate fundamental First Amendment rights. Among many requirements and restrictions, the measure would reshape the methods by which social media platforms utilize algorithms to filter user-generated content. Algorithms strategically prioritize content to empower users to discover information personalized to their particular interests. Prohibiting personalization hinders users’ access to relevant information while imposing daily engagement limits threatens to prevent Minnesotans from accessing critical information online. Further, the sweeping language of the legislation raises serious doubts about whether HF 4400’s intended goals could be effectively achieved.

The following may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Manager Jordan Rodell:

“Social media is an indispensable resource for disseminating crucial information to the public, including safety alerts. Imposing arbitrary engagement limits on these platforms is not only extremely dangerous, but could adversely impact participants in the creator economy. In this ill-advised proposal, Minnesota legislators are not just jeopardizing essential online communities and the ability to access meaningful and relevant content; they are trampling on constitutional rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.