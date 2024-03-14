CCIA statement on possible UK ticket sales regulation

“Proposed changes to rules for the ticketing market could have worrying implications for wider regulation, which will undermine trust and safety online. Policymakers globally have taken the view that the right outcome for promoting safety online is to require that platforms do the best they practically can to keep consumers safe and secure. When that standard is met, any false information is the responsibility of the person spreading the falsehood. This is reflected in online safety regulation in the UK and the EU. Breaking that principle risks a situation where it is impractical to run a platform without the information available to the original sellers of tickets. This in turn will lead to further concentration in the market and, over time, customers with fewer options getting squeezed on ticket prices. Labour should carefully consider the scope of any changes to platform liability that could hurt consumer interests and fray international norms around online safety regulation.”