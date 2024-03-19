CCIA Files Comments in Opposition to Tennessee Online Content Moderation Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments in opposition to Tennessee’s HB 682, which would attempt to force private online

businesses to publish dangerous or otherwise objectionable content. CCIA raised concerns regarding constitutionality, economic implications of lack of regulatory certainty, and impeding online businesses in their efforts to restrict inappropriate or harmful content on their services.

CCIA emphasized that digital services invest significant resources into developing and carrying out content moderation practices that protect users from harmful or offensive content, and noted that under these proposed measures, digital services serving Tennesseeans would not have the flexibility to address new challenges they may face.

CCIA has advocated for First Amendment rights online for more than 25 years, including the constitutional rights a private business has from the government requiring must-carry material.

The following may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: