CCIA Provides Input to South Carolina Lawmakers on Children’s Online Safety Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the South Carolina state legislature on a proposed policy related to children’s online safety. CCIA outlined concerns with HB 4700’s age verification requirements, restricted access to information and communities of support online, and lack of clarity for businesses on how to comply.

CCIA supports enhanced privacy protections for children and teens online but has concerns with certain measures creating additional data collection requirements and associated consumer privacy concerns. CCIA also encourages lawmakers to ensure any proposed protections do not inadvertently prevent users from accessing information and communities of support.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: