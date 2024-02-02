Computer & Communication Industry Association
CCIA Europe Statement on AI Act Text Agreed by EU Member States

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) issued the following statement regarding the fact that EU Member States’ diplomats agreed on the final wording of the AI Act text today, paving the way for formal adoption by Ministers.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Senior Policy Manager, Boniface de Champris:

“Today’s endorsement of the final AI Act text by EU Member States’ diplomats is an important step towards formal adoption of the Artificial Intelligence Act.”

“Despite efforts to improve the final text, after ‘victory’ was prematurely declared back in December, many of the new AI rules remain unclear and could slow down the development and roll-out of innovative AI applications in Europe.”

“The Act’s proper implementation will therefore be crucial to ensuring that AI rules do not overburden companies in their quest to innovate and compete in a thriving, highly dynamic market.”

“CCIA Europe stands ready to support the European institutions, regulators, and the EU’s newly founded AI Office in achieving these objectives and implementing rules that make sense and empower Europe to succeed.”

