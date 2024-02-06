Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedFebruary 6, 2024 reading-tablet

CCIA Testifies, Submits Comments on Device Filtering Bills in Iowa, Idaho

Washington –  Computer & Communications Industry Association State Director Khara Boender testified this week opposing legislation in Idaho and submitted comments ahead of a hearing on an Iowa bill. The bills in Idaho and Iowa would require that device filters be enabled for any smartphone or tablet activated in each respective state. These proposals are branded as a way to shield minors from accessing potentially harmful material, such as pornography. 

While CCIA strongly supports the overall goal of keeping children safe online, requiring a state-specific default filter is technologically infeasible and could give rise to impractical expectations about how it will work. There are many different technologies on the market that parents can use now to decide what content they want their own children to access. CCIA recommended other proposals legislators could consider to achieve the goal of keeping kids safer online such as implementing digital citizenship in K-12 curriculum.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“CCIA shares the overall goal of increased privacy and security for younger users online and has concerns about how technically infeasible and sweeping laws could give rise to consumer confusion and costly litigation without providing meaningful protections. There is a broad range of existing tools and settings that parents can use to filter content and tailor online experiences. To date, no state has required a state-specific default filter, and CCIA discourages lawmakers from advancing this untested approach that is likely to create unattainable expectations about the content that filters can reasonably block. 

“Parents and guardians have many tools available, including those offered by device manufacturers, to tailor the online experience for their child.”

reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Competition
  • European Union

New Research: EU Cloud Customers’ Choice Limited by Productivity Software Licensing

February 7, 2024
According to new research by data intelligence company Savanta, European customers’ freedom to choose cloud infrastructure is being limited, or even eliminated, when they want to move their workload...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy
  • Trade

House Ways & Means Committee to Discuss How U.S. Can Assert Its Leadership at the Upcoming WTO Ministerial By Prohibiting New Digital Tariffs 

February 6, 2024
Washington -- The U.S. House Ways & Means Trade Subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday regarding “Advancing America’s Interests at the World Trade Organization’s 13th Ministerial Meet...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • European Union
  • Innovation Policy

CCIA Europe Statement on AI Act Text Agreed by EU Member States

February 2, 2024
The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) issued the following statement regarding the fact that EU Member States’ diplomats agreed on the final wording of the AI Act text...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Submits Comments to Australian Treasury on Proposed Merger Reform

January 31, 2024
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments on the Australian Treasury’s consultation on merger reform, which is part of the government’s broader revie...
Read more