CCIA Submits Comments to Australian Treasury on Proposed Merger Reform

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments on the Australian Treasury’s consultation on merger reform, which is part of the government’s broader review of the country’s competition regime. CCIA advised regulators to also consider the benefits of mergers and acquisitions so that any new rules are tailored to address problems that could arise without banning procompetitive mergers.

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances competition and innovation for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona: