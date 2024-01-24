Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJanuary 24, 2024 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement Responding to Florida Passing Online Age Verification Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association issued the following statement in response to Florida’s House passing its social media ban for users under 16 and age verification bill. 

CCIA had filed comments earlier this month on Florida’s HB 1, which would require age verification for all online users and ban all users under the age of 16 from accessing social media. Online businesses already comply with rules at the federal level that currently regulate how to address users under 13, and HB 1 raises significant constitutional concerns regarding First Amendment protections to access open information.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Legislation like this violates federal law and positions the government to block access to legal information online – a Constitutional right even younger users do have. It would also lead to online companies needing to collect additional personal data on users to show compliance at a time when companies are taking steps to collect less data. CCIA supports families’ deciding together on what online material is appropriate, and online businesses offer dozens of tools to set up their own filters rather than have governments making this decision for them.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

Proposed UK Tech Regulations under DMCC Could Cost Consumers up to £160 Billion, New Research Finds

January 26, 2024
Washington – New research from Europe Economics, commissioned by CCIA, analyzes the potential economic impact of the UK’s proposed Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Bill (DMCC) currently...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Submits Comments on Utah, Indiana Device Filtering Bills

January 24, 2024
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments ahead of hearings on legislation in Utah and Indiana that would require mandatory device filters for minors. CCIA...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Privacy

Fighting Child Abuse: Looming Legal Vacuum Requires Urgent Action, but Long-Term CSA Regulation Should Remain Priority

January 23, 2024
Brussels, BELGIUM – Swift action is needed to ensure the internet stays safe for children, more than 50 signatories warn the EU institutions in a joint statement. With negotiations on new EU rules t...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Research Shows Massive Growth in Entertainment Industries Fueled by Internet

January 22, 2024
Washington – New research conducted by Mike Masnick and Leigh Beadon of the Copia Institute and commissioned by the CCIA Research Center demonstrates significant growth in the music, film, gaming, a...
Read more