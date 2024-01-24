Computer & Communication Industry Association
CCIA Submits Comments on Utah, Indiana Device Filtering Bills

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments ahead of hearings on legislation in Utah and Indiana that would require mandatory device filters for minors. CCIA noted that there are many different technologies on the market that parents can use to decide what material they want their own children to access and recommended other methods legislators in Utah and Indiana could use to achieve their goals.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“While CCIA strongly supports the overall goal of keeping children safe online, requiring a state-specific default filter is technologically infeasible and would create unobtainable expectations regarding the content that filters can reasonably block. There are many tools and settings available that parents and guardians may choose to enable, including those offered by device manufacturers, to tailor the online experience for their child.”

