Proposed UK Tech Regulations under DMCC Could Cost Consumers up to £160 Billion, New Research Finds

Washington – New research from Europe Economics, commissioned by CCIA, analyzes the potential economic impact of the UK’s proposed Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Bill (DMCC) currently being considered in the Lords. It finds that the legislation could impose large costs with UK consumers and businesses receiving worse services and the UK becoming a less attractive destination for investment.

The report demonstrates that, particularly without proper procedural checks and balances (including those introduced by the Government through amendments in the Commons), premature or overly broad regulation could delay the introduction of new services and deter investment in new digital networks. It provides a high level estimate of these costs, providing an indicative estimate for impacts not quantified in the Impact Assessment, and suggests a shocking potential scale of impact on consumers and investment in new digital services:

£55bn-£160bn net present value impact on consumer welfare resulting from delays over 10 years, reaching £8bn-£35bn a year by year 10; and

a loss in investment in digital services of 4% to 8%.

The report argues that appropriate amendments can mitigate those costs by promoting restraint in the CMA’s implementation including ensuring that consumer impacts are fully-considered at each stage of the process, allowing greater consideration of merits in appeals and managing the extent of conduct requirements.

