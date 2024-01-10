Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJanuary 10, 2024 reading-tablet

CCIA Releases Summary on Harms of Foreign Online News Payments Ahead of AI and Journalism Hearing

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law is holding a hearing this afternoon to consider artificial intelligence issues related to journalism. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has examined the problems created by various new regulations in several countries that force payments for online news in a white paper and today released a 2-page summary.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Much like electricity or the internet, artificial intelligence will enable the next big leap for society in ways we can’t yet fully imagine. Features like new levels of pattern recognition, for example, could help diagnose medical problems or predict where the next flood might occur, but that is just a fraction of its use. 

“As an association that represents creators and AI developers, we appreciate the considerations the subcommittee is examining and believe that new technology is a powerful tool for good, including in the news media and creative sectors.”

For additional background, CCIA had previously submitted a written statement for the record to the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property ahead of a hearing last year on AI and copyright and published a white paper last year on AI policy recommendations.

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology

CCIA Applauds New York Governor’s Investment in Advancing AI Innovation in the State

January 9, 2024
Washington – In her State of the State address this week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to invest over $400 million in public and private investment to establish a state-of-the-art...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Files Comments With CFPB On Digital Payments

January 8, 2024
Washington - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has requested comments on a proposal to define and regulate larger participants in the general-use digital consumer payment marketplace. The Compu...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

Supreme Court Announces Oral Argument Dates in Landmark First Amendment Cases

January 5, 2024
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Monday, February 26, 2024, in Moody v. NetChoice &a...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Releases State Competition Landscape Report

January 5, 2024
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association released a report today, summarizing trends in state competition legislation with a look ahead to the 2024 state legislative sessi...
Read more