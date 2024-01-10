CCIA Releases Summary on Harms of Foreign Online News Payments Ahead of AI and Journalism Hearing

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law is holding a hearing this afternoon to consider artificial intelligence issues related to journalism.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has examined the problems created by various new regulations in several countries that force payments for online news in a white paper and today released a 2-page summary.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Much like electricity or the internet, artificial intelligence will enable the next big leap for society in ways we can’t yet fully imagine. Features like new levels of pattern recognition, for example, could help diagnose medical problems or predict where the next flood might occur, but that is just a fraction of its use.

“As an association that represents creators and AI developers, we appreciate the considerations the subcommittee is examining and believe that new technology is a powerful tool for good, including in the news media and creative sectors.”

For additional background, CCIA had previously submitted a written statement for the record to the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property ahead of a hearing last year on AI and copyright and published a white paper last year on AI policy recommendations.