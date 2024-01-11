New Research Finds UK The Most Advanced Digital Economy in Europe

Washington – New Research from the CCIA Research Center and Public First shows the United Kingdom boasts the most advanced digital economy in Europe, making it a leading destination for investment, startups, global tech companies, and businesses of all sizes. The research highlights the outsized role that the UK tech sector plays in uplifting the UK economy by illustrating its significant contributions in its supply chain and the wider economy beyond the many people around the country directly employed in digital jobs.
The report indicates that the UK’s thriving digital economy directly supports over 2.6 million UK jobs with an average pay of £45,700 per year – 37% more than the UK average. Key findings also reveal that through indirect support of businesses that use digital products and services, the UK’s digital economy adds a further £113 billion in gross value to the overall economy.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Chief Economist and Research Center Director Trevor Wagener:
“These findings reveal that the UK’s robust tech sector doesn’t just benefit the companies at the top – its success contributes massively to the country’s workers, businesses of all sizes, and the wider economy across the UK. The data is clear: a healthy UK tech industry means a healthy UK economy.”
The following can be attributed to CCIA UK Senior Director Matthew Sinclair:
“It is brilliant to see the continued dynamism of digital businesses in vibrant clusters around the UK. All over the country there are people working in the digital economy to deliver services consumers love and many millions more depend on in their own work. Whether we are talking about home-grown startups or the UK’s outsized role in global technology ecosystems, Brits should be proud of the role they play in the international digital economy. If we are careful about regulation and other big choices facing the country in the coming decade, there is every reason for our strength in technology, the media and other digital sectors to be a lasting source of national economic vitality.”