New Research Finds UK The Most Advanced Digital Economy in Europe

Washington – New Research from the CCIA Research Center and Public First shows the United Kingdom boasts the most advanced digital economy in Europe, making it a leading destination for investment, startups, global tech companies, and businesses of all sizes. The research highlights the outsized role that the UK tech sector plays in uplifting the UK economy by illustrating its significant contributions in its supply chain and the wider economy beyond the many people around the country directly employed in digital jobs.

The report indicates that the UK’s thriving digital economy directly supports over 2.6 million UK jobs with an average pay of £45,700 per year – 37% more than the UK average. Key findings also reveal that through indirect support of businesses that use digital products and services, the UK’s digital economy adds a further £113 billion in gross value to the overall economy.

“These findings reveal that the UK’s robust tech sector doesn’t just benefit the companies at the top – its success contributes massively to the country’s workers, businesses of all sizes, and the wider economy across the UK. The data is clear: a healthy UK tech industry means a healthy UK economy.”

