CCIA Applauds New York Governor’s Investment in Advancing AI Innovation in the State

Washington – In her State of the State address this week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to invest over $400 million in public and private investment to establish a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence computing center in upstate New York. The facility would be used “to promote responsible research and development, create jobs, and unlock AI opportunities focused on public good,” according to a statement released by Hochul’s office. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for policies that encourage innovation in the tech sector for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“As the use of artificial intelligence grows, efforts like this to support the best uses of AI and ensure innovation and patents occur here in the U.S. are strategic. We applaud New York’s governor for her plans to bring even more high paying tech job opportunities to New York, help academic institutions and incubate AI startups.”

