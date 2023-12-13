CCIA Testifies Before House Judiciary Subcommittee About Digital Services’ Efforts To Address Copyright Infringement

Washington – Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers is scheduled to testify Wednesday at a House Judiciary Intellectual Property Subcommittee hearing on copyright infringement. In his written testimony, Schruers will tell members that “the most effective way to prevent infringement without shutting down legitimate and constitutionally protected speech is to ensure that consumers have options to lawfully access content when and where they want it.”

Schruers will explain how responsible digital services engage extensively with rightsholders to identify and enforce against infringing uses of their works, including automated tools that go above and beyond the notice-and-takedown compliance contemplated by federal law.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The creative and digital sectors are not adversaries, but partners in reducing infringing content. Digital technology has provided amazing new products that allow people to watch their favorite movies, television or sporting events anywhere. Increasingly, technology companies are among the biggest spenders on content creation, and among the biggest licensees of premium content.