Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedDecember 13, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Testifies Before House Judiciary Subcommittee About Digital Services’ Efforts To Address Copyright Infringement

Washington – Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers is scheduled to testify Wednesday at a House Judiciary Intellectual Property Subcommittee hearing on copyright infringement. In his written testimony, Schruers will tell members that “the most effective way to prevent infringement without shutting down legitimate and constitutionally protected speech is to ensure that consumers have options to lawfully access content when and where they want it.”

Schruers will explain how responsible digital services engage extensively with rightsholders to identify and enforce against infringing uses of their works, including automated tools that go above and beyond the notice-and-takedown compliance contemplated by federal law.  

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The creative and digital sectors are not adversaries, but partners in reducing infringing content. Digital technology has provided amazing new products that allow people to watch their favorite movies, television or sporting events anywhere.  Increasingly, technology companies are among the biggest spenders on content creation, and among the biggest licensees of premium content. 

“As always, the digital sector shares the goal of reducing copyright infringement, and the best way to do so is to ensure consumers can access the content they seek on the devices they own, when and where they want.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation
  • Emerging Technology

CCIA Joins Opposition To Senate Bill That Would Subject AI To Lawsuits, Remove Liability Protections Online

December 12, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined more than a dozen bipartisan civil society, free expression advocates and tech groups in a letter opposing the “No Se...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Files Comments On New Jersey Bill That Could Restrict Access To Information, Create More Data Privacy Risks

December 11, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments with legislators in New Jersey in response to a bill that would require age verification and parental consent t...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Research: Retail Memberships Save Consumers Billions

December 11, 2023
Washington – New insight into consumer attitudes toward bundled retail memberships from big box stores like Costco, Amazon Prime, BJs, and Walmart+ reveals impressive customer satisfaction with memb...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Innovation Policy

AI Act Negotiations Result in Half-Baked EU Deal; More Work Needed, Tech Industry Emphasises

December 9, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Late last night, the European Parliament and EU Member States reached a provisional political agreement on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, yet the outcome seems to indicate...
Read more