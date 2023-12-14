CCIA Files Comments Supporting FCC Proposal to Restore Open Internet Rules

Washington – The Federal Communications Commission is taking comment on its proposal to restore Open Internet rules that the previous administration repealed in 2018. These rules would prohibit broadband internet access providers from blocking, throttling, or similarly disadvantaging an end user’s transmissions to and from the internet.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed its comments today, which acknowledge that “broadband internet access is an essential element of American commerce, civic engagement, and education.” CCIA further wrote that the proposed rules are necessary for preserving a free and open internet.

For the past 15 years, CCIA has filed numerous legal briefs supporting Open Internet principles.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce:

“The freedom to roam is the essence and purpose of the Internet, as is its utterly necessary function of enabling a free marketplace of ideas. CCIA supports federal rules that ensure broadband internet access providers do not disadvantage end users in favor of their own commercial preferences or ownership affiliations.