Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedDecember 12, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Joins Opposition To Senate Bill That Would Subject AI To Lawsuits, Remove Liability Protections Online

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined more than a dozen bipartisan civil society, free expression advocates and tech groups in a letter opposing the “No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act” (S. 1993). In a letter to Senate leaders, the coalition warns of the consequences to online speech, content moderation and innovation if liability protections that allow online sites to host user-generated content are removed from broadly defined generative artificial intelligence tools. 

CCIA has advocated for Section 230 protections since the law that paved the way for internet content was enacted more than 25 years ago. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Major changes in law such as this deserve careful consideration rather than a rushed hotline process without adequate debate. This oddly and broadly written legislation could immunize bad actors, while subjecting legitimate content providers and their users to lawsuits and restrictions on online content. 

“The bill is overly broad and could make even predictive text subject to litigation. Even the possibility that generative AI could have been used to produce content could subject online services to costly, potentially meritless lawsuits. It could also make protecting users online from fraud or dangerous content more difficult, as many services rely partly on automated tools to enforce their user agreements.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Files Comments On New Jersey Bill That Could Restrict Access To Information, Create More Data Privacy Risks

December 11, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments with legislators in New Jersey in response to a bill that would require age verification and parental consent t...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Research: Retail Memberships Save Consumers Billions

December 11, 2023
Washington – New insight into consumer attitudes toward bundled retail memberships from big box stores like Costco, Amazon Prime, BJs, and Walmart+ reveals impressive customer satisfaction with memb...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Innovation Policy

AI Act Negotiations Result in Half-Baked EU Deal; More Work Needed, Tech Industry Emphasises

December 9, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Late last night, the European Parliament and EU Member States reached a provisional political agreement on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, yet the outcome seems to indicate...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

Diverse Amicus Briefs Demonstrate Broad Agreement That Florida, Texas Social Media Laws Raise First Amendment Concerns

December 8, 2023
Washington – At least 127 organizations and individuals filed 44 ‘friend of the court’ briefs this week as the Supreme Court reviews Florida S.B. 7072 and Texas H.B. 20, two laws intended to reg...
Read more