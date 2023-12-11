Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedDecember 11, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Files Comments On New Jersey Bill That Could Restrict Access To Information, Create More Data Privacy Risks

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments with legislators in New Jersey in response to a bill that would require age verification and parental consent to use social media platforms. CCIA outlines problems with the age verification requirements, and also noted that “protecting children from harm online does not include a generalized power to restrict ideas to which one may be exposed.” CCIA is also concerned with the requirements to provide government-issued identification and credit card information as a part of the parental consent process, which would potentially restrict access to these platforms for tens of thousands of New Jersey residents. 

CCIA supports enhanced privacy protections for children and teens online, but has concerns with certain measures creating additional data collection requirements and associated privacy concerns. CCIA also encourages lawmakers to ensure any proposed protections do not inadvertently prevent users from accessing information and communities of support.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“The goal of protecting the safety of young people online is one we understand and share. CCIA would encourage policymakers to develop effective approaches to protect younger users while also allowing them access to information. Policies that require additional data collection work against the trend for companies to collect and store less sensitive data on users.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Research: Retail Memberships Save Consumers Billions

December 11, 2023
Washington – New insight into consumer attitudes toward bundled retail memberships from big box stores like Costco, Amazon Prime, BJs, and Walmart+ reveals impressive customer satisfaction with memb...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Innovation Policy

AI Act Negotiations Result in Half-Baked EU Deal; More Work Needed, Tech Industry Emphasises

December 9, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Late last night, the European Parliament and EU Member States reached a provisional political agreement on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, yet the outcome seems to indicate...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

Diverse Amicus Briefs Demonstrate Broad Agreement That Florida, Texas Social Media Laws Raise First Amendment Concerns

December 8, 2023
Washington – At least 127 organizations and individuals filed 44 ‘friend of the court’ briefs this week as the Supreme Court reviews Florida S.B. 7072 and Texas H.B. 20, two laws intended to reg...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Provides Testimony in California State Hearing, Releases White Paper Detailing Harms of Laws Mandating Payment for Online News

December 5, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communication Industry Association will testify in a California Senate informational hearing Tuesday on the topic of the “Importance of Journalism in the Digital Ag...
Read more