Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedNovember 17, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA To Biden Administration On IPEF: The Job’s Not Done Yet

Washington –  The U.S. and its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Partners wrapped up negotiations this week in San Francisco. At the conclusion of these meetings, IPEF Partners announced outcomes within Pillar II (Supply Chain), Pillar III (Clean Economy), and Pillar IV (Fair Economy). However, announcements with respect to USTR’s progress on Pillar 1 (Trade) were very limited. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has encouraged trade policies that support growth into global markets for the U.S. tech sector for 50 years.

The following can be attributed CCIA Vice President, Digital Trade, Jonathan McHale:

“Since its launch, the U.S. tech industry has supported efforts of the Administration to negotiate an ambitious trade and investment framework for the Indo-Pacific region. We have seen positive outcomes in U.S. Commerce Department-led work on supply-chain management and CCIA will continue to support IPEF outcomes that benefit workers and consumers. But binding trade rules are indispensable to deliver on this goal. A supply-chain agreement without assurances that data can move between companies and relevant officials is a job only half done.

“It is critical that the United States continues to negotiate strong rules to facilitate digital exports from firms of all sizes in the Indo-Pacific region, which is an outcome the country’s closest partners are eager to make progress on. CCIA looks forward to USTR re-engagement and a steadfast commitment to a high-standard agreement that brings the benefits of digital trade to the broad set of stakeholders that depend on this dynamic region. Securing these commitments would play a major role in furthering U.S. prosperity and strengthening the  alliances that underpin it.” 

