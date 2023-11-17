CCIA Statement As Evidence In DOJ, Google Antitrust Cases Wraps Up

Washington – Judge Amit Mehta will hear closing arguments in May and then decide whether the Department of Justice proved its antitrust case against Google search. Much of the 10-week case that wrapped up Thursday centers around the issue of whether a type of agreement companies pay another company, like a grocery store for prominent placement, was exclusionary and anticompetitive for Google.

The evidence presented during this phase of the trial showed that Google invested to be the default search engine, but that being the default only matters to the extent consumers like the service. Testimony showed that while Microsoft devices had Bing as the default search most users chose to switch to Google.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for more than 50 years, having aligned with the DOJ in past cases, including the IBM, AT&T and Microsoft matters.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The evidence revealed a market where consumers have choices, can navigate defaults to choose their search engine, and frequently choose Google. These are characteristics of a well-functioning market.