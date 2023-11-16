CCIA Offers NTIA Comments On Protecting Younger Users Online

Washington – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is seeking information to better understand teens’ online health, safety and privacy, and the Computer & Communications Industry Association offered its comments today.

CCIA told NTIA that a good first step to protect younger users online would be prosecuting known bad actors by empowering law enforcement to follow up on the thousands of tips from digital services. CCIA also noted that passing federal privacy legislation would address many of the issues of concern.

CCIA has been advocating for baseline federal privacy rules online for 25 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Children deserve enhanced security and privacy online and digital companies are continually monitoring and mitigating risks from bad actors. Any further government measures should be tailored to address specific harms and encourage participation from all stakeholders, keeping in mind who is best equipped to address the issue.