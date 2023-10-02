Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedOctober 2, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Files Comments with Canadian Heritage on Proposed Regulations for Online News Act

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to Canada’s consultation regarding proposed regulations for the implementation of the Online News Act. The legislation, passed in June, would force select digital services providers, defined arbitrarily, to pay news businesses for the ability to host any piece of news content including links, snippets, and brief quotes. 

CCIA identified several ways the proposed implementing rules would exacerbate a flawed law, including scoping of the companies subject to the law’s obligations and avenues for digital services providers to obtain exemptions—a minimum contribution to news businesses of 4% of global revenue from all sources roughly attributable to the Canadian market. CCIA has raised concerns regarding the policy of mandatory bargaining and “link taxes” and highlighted how the Online News Act could contravene certain provisions of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“A core concern of the Online News Act has been the uncertainty the sweeping liabilities of the legislation would pose to businesses in the market. The proposed regulations put forward by Canadian Heritage fail to place reasonable limits on these liabilities and could even exacerbate them. 

“The fundamental flaws of the legislation remain unchanged — the core of the internet is the free flow of information which is inextricably connected to the right to link and quote. Upending this ecosystem to benefit large media conglomerates would not promote sustainable journalism and would likely disproportionately harm the smallest outlets in Canada.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation
  • European Union

Controversial Media Exemption Divides European Parliament

October 3, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Today, the European Parliament adopted its position on the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA). Unfortunately, in addition to many unwanted provisions, a controversial proposal to ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trademark

CCIA To Testify Before Senate Judiciary IP Subcommittee On SHOP SAFE Tuesday

October 2, 2023
Washington – The Senate Judiciary Intellectual Property Subcommittee is holding a hearing Tuesday on S. 2934, the recently reintroduced Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fake...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Texas, Florida Social Media Laws

September 29, 2023
Washington – The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Texas and Florida social media laws that several lower courts have found to violate the First Amendment. The Computer & Communications In...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology
  • European Union
  • Innovation Policy

AI Act: Regulate High-Risk Use Instead of Technology, EU Negotiators Told By Industry

September 29, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – As EU negotiators meet early next week to start hammering out a deal on the landmark Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, a coalition of industry associations is calling on the co-l...
Read more