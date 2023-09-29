Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedSeptember 29, 2023 reading-tablet

Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Texas, Florida Social Media Laws

Washington – The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Texas and Florida social media laws that several lower courts have found to violate the First Amendment. The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with its co-plaintiff NetChoice, had asked the Court to hear these critical cases that challenge governmental attempts to compel websites and applications to display speech. Both the Texas and Florida must-carry statutes have been prevented by court orders from going into effect while this review was pending.

The Supreme Court had postponed a decision on granting the cases while awaiting a recommendation from the U.S. Solicitor General, who recently agreed that these laws forcing private companies to carry content are unconstitutional.

Additional information on NetChoice & CCIA v. Moody can be found here, and additional information on NetChoice & CCIA v. Paxton can be found here.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material to display and offer to their communities. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“For more than 200 years, courts have upheld the First Amendment to protect citizens and private businesses from government attempts to compel speech. This is a critical principle of democracy, and we are glad the Supreme Court recognized that and agreed to hear the case.

“As multiple courts have shown, the First Amendment applies to all forms of human communication, and it is time for the Supreme Court to reaffirm that these protections are the ultimate law of the land.

“This order is encouraging. It is high time that the Supreme Court resolves whether governments can force websites to publish dangerous content. Telling private websites they must give equal treatment to extremist hate isn’t just unwise, it is unconstitutional, and we look forward to demonstrating that to the Court.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology
  • European Union
  • Innovation Policy

AI Act: Regulate High-Risk Use Instead of Technology, EU Negotiators Told By Industry

September 29, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – As EU negotiators meet early next week to start hammering out a deal on the landmark Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, a coalition of industry associations is calling on the co-l...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases

Trade Association CCIA Opens New London Office, Hires Senior Director

September 28, 2023
London – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is opening a new office in London this week led by Matthew Sinclair. Sinclair has analyzed the tech industry as an economics consultan...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Offers Comments on the FTC’s Proposed Rulemaking on the Merger Notification Process

September 27, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday on the proposed changes to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) pre-merger notif...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Telecom

CCIA Applauds FCC For Reviving Net Neutrality

September 26, 2023
Washington - The Federal Communications Commission is placing reviving open internet rules on its agenda for October. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced today the FCC would consider a proposed r...
Read more