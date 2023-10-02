CCIA To Testify Before Senate Judiciary IP Subcommittee On SHOP SAFE Tuesday

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Intellectual Property Subcommittee is holding a hearing Tuesday on S. 2934, the recently reintroduced Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-commerce Act (“SHOP SAFE”). Similar flawed legislation was introduced last year that was widely opposed by industry and dozens of civil society groups, companies, associations, and trademark scholars.

Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers will testify that online services take this issue seriously and are already investing in ways to reduce counterfeit products with an emphasis on safety. Companies also offer brand registration programs to better utilize automated tools in identifying and removing confirmed counterfeit products.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: