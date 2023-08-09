CCIA Encourages FCC To Expand Use of 12 GHz Spectrum Bands to Bolster America’s Broadband Coverage

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission today on expanding the types of services allowed in two bands of 12 GHz spectrum that have valuable uses for 5G wireless services. CCIA stated that allowing more types of services, including mobile service, would “invite new entry and new innovation, creating an even more competitive wireless market and an even more vibrant connected economy.”

CCIA has advocated for expanding high-speed broadband access for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President Stephanie Joyce: