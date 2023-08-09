Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedAugust 9, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Encourages FCC To Expand Use of 12 GHz Spectrum Bands to Bolster America’s Broadband Coverage

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission today on expanding the types of services allowed in two bands of 12 GHz spectrum that have valuable uses for 5G wireless services. CCIA stated that allowing more types of services, including mobile service, would “invite new entry and new innovation, creating an even more competitive wireless market and an even more vibrant connected economy.”

CCIA has advocated for expanding high-speed broadband access for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President Stephanie Joyce:

“The FCC should take this opportunity to advance U.S. broadband interests by expanding  use of this valuable midrange spectrum. In doing so, the Commission will encourage further competition and innovation, making wireless services an even greater engine for growth in the digital economy.”

