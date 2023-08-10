Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedAugust 10, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Competition Expert Testifies Before Brazilian Congress On Proposed Antitrust Regulation

Washington – As countries face increasing political pressure to regulate technology companies, Brazil is also examining its policies on tech regulation. During testimony before Brazil’s Congress on proposed antitrust regulation today, CCIA Vice President Krisztian Katona acknowledged this pressure to regulate digital services and cautioned Brazilian lawmakers to learn lessons from the experience of other jurisdictions – not to follow them.

Katona urged lawmakers to ensure that regulation addresses actual harm to competition rather than theoretical or speculative harm, or targets issues that have nothing to do with competition like online content. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“Any country contemplating a digital regulation should keep in mind that there is a global competition for investment. Companies want to operate in jurisdictions and economies with transparent, predictable, and principle-based regulatory environments, without extreme regulatory obligations and excessive expenses to operate. This is particularly important for an emerging economy like Brazil as it attracts foreign investment and wants to support the global export competitiveness of Brazilian companies. To regulate competition, one must first attract it.”

