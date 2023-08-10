CCIA Competition Expert Testifies Before Brazilian Congress On Proposed Antitrust Regulation

Washington – As countries face increasing political pressure to regulate technology companies, Brazil is also examining its policies on tech regulation. During testimony before Brazil’s Congress on proposed antitrust regulation today, CCIA Vice President Krisztian Katona acknowledged this pressure to regulate digital services and cautioned Brazilian lawmakers to learn lessons from the experience of other jurisdictions – not to follow them.

Katona urged lawmakers to ensure that regulation addresses actual harm to competition rather than theoretical or speculative harm, or targets issues that have nothing to do with competition like online content.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona: