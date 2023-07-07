Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJuly 7, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Responds To OSTP Questions On AI

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the Office of Science and Technology Policy in response to questions about Artificial Intelligence. CCIA recommended against a single agency tasked with leading AI, noting it will need to instead be an issue requiring close collaboration among the various agencies that already have jurisdiction or enforce laws currently in place to govern this technology.

CCIA wrote in its filing, “given how widely AI will affect our society, impacting many different sectors, a new agency will lack subject matter expertise and would likely lead to regulatory duplication and stifle investment in and development of AI systems.”

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for more than 50 years and published a whitepaper last month on AI policy recommendations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Joshua Landau:

“Smart governance can enable the United States to remain the world leader in AI innovation. AI is already subject to existing laws, which will cover the vast majority of needed regulation.  AI-specific rules should be reserved for challenges unique to AI.  This approach will maximize the benefits of AI while reducing the potential harms.”

