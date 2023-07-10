New Research Suggests Omnichannel and E-Commerce Boom Benefited Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Most

Washington – Surprising findings in a new study of U.S. Census Bureau data by NERA Economic Consulting suggest a direct link between the resurgence and growth of small and medium-sized retail businesses in the 2010s and increased adoption of e-commerce technology in retail. The findings debunk misconceptions that the rise of omnichannel and e-commerce has primarily benefited large retailers and stifled smaller businesses.

The study, commissioned by the CCIA Research Center, indicates that retail SMBs enjoyed significant and disproportionate benefits from the adoption of digital and e-commerce technologies. U.S. Census data demonstrates that the increase in growth rates for small retailers in the 2010s — among the largest experienced by small firms in any sector of the U.S. economy — corresponded with a dramatic rise in e-commerce sales and closely mirrored the rise of information & internet technology companies. The study also found that while small and medium-sized retailers saw substantial corresponding growth from investment in new tech, large firms did not enjoy the same effect. Similarly, Census data shows that the “omnichannel” trend — whereby retailers sell both online and through physical stores — is a rising tide that lifts all ships: omnichannel retailers saw explosive online sales growth while brick-and-mortar sales also grew.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Chief Economist & Director of Research Trevor Wagener: