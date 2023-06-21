Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJune 21, 2023 reading-tablet

FTC Announces Consumer Protection Case Against Amazon Retail Practices 

Washington – The Federal Trade Commission has announced it will initiate a case against Amazon for practices around customer signup and cancellation for Amazon Prime, which offers free shipping and a range of services for an annual fee. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for sound competition and consumer protection principles in the tech industry for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Amid many pressing issues that greatly affect Americans consumers, the FTC is focused on redesigning online menus of a wildly popular retailer.  At a time when the public faces rising prices on necessities, they can shop online for competitive offers a few clicks away, enjoying features like fast, free shipping.”

