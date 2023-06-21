CCIA’s Response To AI Regulatory Framework

Washington – Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, announced a framework for regulating artificial intelligence during a speech Wednesday. The two-part proposal, titled the “SAFE Innovation Framework,” seeks to establish a process and framework for protecting Americans from potential and future risks posed by AI technology while ensuring that American businesses can continue to innovate in the AI space.

The following can be attributed to CCIA senior counsel for innovation policy Josh Landau: