CCIA’s Response To AI Regulatory Framework

Washington – Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, announced a framework for regulating artificial intelligence during a speech Wednesday. The two-part proposal, titled the “SAFE Innovation Framework,” seeks to establish a process and framework for protecting Americans from potential and future risks posed by AI technology while ensuring that American businesses can continue to innovate in the AI space.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for more than 50 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA senior counsel for innovation policy Josh Landau:
“We appreciate Senator Schumer’s leadership in initiating this process and the recognition of the need to balance innovation, competition, and safety. Without trust, people will not adopt technologies using AI and without competition, America will lose its lead in AI technologies.
“AI will bring new challenges, including workforce disruption and potential threats to national security and privacy. But the benefits AI will bring are incredible, rivaling the changes that computers brought to the world. By drawing together experts in a wide variety of areas, Senator Schumer’s proposed process can bring about those benefits while addressing the challenges. With smart regulation and governance, an American AI policy framework will lead to a more innovative and prosperous United States. We look forward to working with the Senator within his SAFE framework.”