FTC Collecting Comments On Cloud Computing, CCIA Offers Input

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments on cloud computing in response to a request from the Federal Trade Commission. Cloud computing has enabled interoperability for digital products and services and allowed customers to access information across multiple devices for lower costs. The demand for cloud computing services continues to grow and the cloud provides yet another way for customers to access artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In its filing, CCIA provides comments on the competitive dynamics of IT services and cloud computing, R&D investment, security and privacy considerations in cloud computing. It also notes, “To analyze cloud computing and other IT services, it is essential to understand the scale of the potential benefits of cloud services to consumers, innovation, and the U.S. economy, and to distinguish between legitimate and unfair practices. It is fundamental to differentiate between justified and unjustified limitations to an open and interoperable IT services ecosystem.”

CCIA has supported sound competition principles in the tech industry for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona: