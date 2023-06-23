Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJune 23, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Files Comments On FTC Proposal to Expand Negative Option Rule  

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to an FTC proposal to expand the Negative Option Rule, often called the “Click-to-Cancel Rule.” CCIA emphasized that “consumers’ right to terminate an arrangement should remain a paramount concern,” a point likely to achieve “broad consensus among industry, consumers, and experts,” but expressed doubts regarding the agency’s approach.

CCIA’s comments explained that online subscriptions can help consumers by offering convenience, efficiency, and price consistency, and that updates to the Rule should recognize these benefits and ensure that regulatory requirements don’t conflict with existing regulations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce:

“We agree that unless consumers have clear means to cancel negative option arrangements, they might develop a distrust for retailers, particularly in online commerce. CCIA is concerned that the record in this proceeding does not support the FTC’s proposed action and that the expansive, new rules would create duplicative and inconsistent obligations that would invite confusion and uncertainty for both businesses and consumers.”

