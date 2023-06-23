CCIA Files Comments On FTC Proposal to Expand Negative Option Rule  

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to an FTC proposal to expand the Negative Option Rule, often called the “Click-to-Cancel Rule.” CCIA emphasized that “consumers’ right to terminate an arrangement should remain a paramount concern,” a point likely to achieve “broad consensus among industry, consumers, and experts,” but expressed doubts regarding the agency’s approach.

CCIA’s comments explained that online subscriptions can help consumers by offering convenience, efficiency, and price consistency, and that updates to the Rule should recognize these benefits and ensure that regulatory requirements don’t conflict with existing regulations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: